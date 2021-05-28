Library Bookstore to have book sales on June 5 and 19

Kent Weeklies

The Friends of the Hudson Library Bookstore shelves are restocked with with a great selection of children’s, young adult and adult fiction/non-fiction books, thanks to donations received during May. In addition, the Bookstore offers interesting compact discs, DVDs, puzzles and educational materials. Exploration of the offerings is encouraged for all ages of readers looking for treasures at bargain prices.

There will be book sales two Saturdays, June 5 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., that will attract parents, students, teachers, reading specialists, armchair historians, culinary artists, travelers, movie buffs and browsers. Plan to join the search of the shelves.

To help stock the Friends Bookstore for upcoming sales this summer, the next donation date will be Saturday June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will collect donated boxes of books in the trunks of their cars. Patrons with donations should pull up to the volunteers’ cars in the library parking lot and place their boxes in the first available open trunk then drive away. Donated items will be quarantined for the recommended period and then volunteers will sort the items for shelving prior to upcoming sales. Donated items must be recently published and in good condition. Acceptable donations include all of the categories indicated above in the first paragraph.

As a reminder, proceeds from the Friends bookstore and on-line special book sales are contributed to the Hudson Library for special projects. Over the last five years those donations averaged $35,000 per year (except during the restrictive pandemic), support that is truly appreciated as state funding is being reduced.