'May the Cure Be with You' - Lincoln students support Relay For Life

Over the past month, Lincoln Elementary students have engaged in a heartfelt project: to honor their school tradition of raising funds and cancer awareness in support of Relay for Life of Summit County.

“May the Cure Be with You” is the theme of this year’s Lincoln Elementary 2021 School Relay Recess. Since April 16, Lincoln students have staged a variety of fundraising events, ranging from virtual activities like Lip Sync Change Wars, Sponsorships, and Luminary Bag Sales to in-person events like their annual Relay for Life Walk. Their goal, according to Katherine Ward, Lincoln Relay leader and physical education teacher, is to raise $5,000 by the end of May.

“Because of COVID, raising funds has been a challenge,” said Ward. “But, this hasn’t dampened our students' enthusiasm. In fact, their passion for making a difference is stronger than ever.”

Over the past eight years (except 2020), Lincoln students and families have raised over $35,000 for The American Cancer Society. “With the community’s help, we actually have a chance to actually meet this year’s goal,” said Ward. To make a donation in support of Lincoln Elementary, visit relayforlife.org/lincolnelementaryoh.

While this year’s event may have looked a little different because of COVID-19, the goals of the event remained the same. Relay Recess is a school-wide project guiding students in making a difference in the lives of all those who have been touched by cancer. It is a tribute to those who have battled cancer, both survivors and caregivers, and those no longer with us.

“Lincoln is very proud to be a Relay for Life supporter,” said Ward. “It really means a lot to both our students and staff.”