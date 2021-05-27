Scholarship recipients named by school endowment fund

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Public School Endowment Fund Board of Directors announces this year’s scholarship recipients. The Endowment Fund was established in 1990 by Donald Barlow to assist Hudson High School seniors in pursuing their higher education. This legacy has grown to fund 63 scholarships. Additional forward-thinking community donors have made it possible to fund 27 more scholarships. This year’s graduating class is being awarded a total of $195,000 from these funds.

This year's recipients are:

Marion C. Albee Education Memorial Scholarship: Mackenzie De Witt and Lilyanna Sutphin

Pauline M. Klupinski Memorial Scholarship: Molly Bacon

Kenneth Blower Memorial Scholarship: Alyssa Bezdek and Mikala Goodloe

Margaret McGrainor Scholarship: Chloe McGreal

Ronald McGrainor Memorial Scholarship: Mikala Goodloe and Boston Meeker

Destination Hudson/Taste of Hudson Scholarship: Grace Koennecke

Arthur Caniglia Scholarship: Colin Fitz and Riley Gaynor

Burton D. Morgan Scholarship: Patrick Li

Hudson Bicentennial Scholarship: Mikala Goodloe and Katherine Wen

Les Dingledine Memorial Scholarship: Madison Roukey and Corey Strazek

June Young Pak Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Mehelic and Adam Oscarson

Harry D. Bubb Prize: Jacob Cox

Dante Lavelli Football Academic Scholarship: Jacob Paltani

Hajarian Family Scholarship: Gabe Botros and Trinity Goodloe

Scott Case Scholarship: Asher Chluda and Laura Nijhuis

Jason Stevenson Extracurricular Achievement Award: Boston Meeker



The Donald and Emily Barlow Legacy Scholarship recipients are: Ainsley Blue, Jacob Cox, Macy Gasser, Mikala Goodloe, Hanna Killeen, Joseph Margida, Cecily Merrick, Adam Oscarson, Andrew Oscarson, Payton Polak, Kaitlyn Roegner and Emma Silverman.

The Donald and Emily Barlow Heritage Scholarship recipients are: Ruby Corpus, Samantha Dragar, Colin Fitz, Sydney Gallagher, Trinity Goodloe, Caroline Groff, Emmaline Hannan, Nathan Herchl, Luke Imes, Sydney Jones, Yeji Kim, Andrew Layton, Patrick Li, Chris Lipczynski, Amanda Liu, John Main, Boston Meeker, Hazuki Nakamura, Gabriella Offredo, Jacob Paltani, Alyssa Rightnour, Kayla Roumie, Grace Safarz, Laurel Seberg, Jordan Seiple, Jackson Vogel, Jacob Weiner, Katherine Wen and Abigail Young.

The Donald and Emily Investment Scholarships recipients are:Brenna Beucler, Mackenzie DeWitt, Annie Galat, Ashley Hoeh, Charlotte James, Rickey Jia, Grace Koennecke, Tyler Miller, Mary Bridget Perez, Spencer Pulte, Kevin Reiman, Caitlyn Rosenberg, Madison Roukey, Hanna Savarino, Isabella Spalding, Matthew Taylor, Cole Tremmel, Aryan Tyagi, Abbi Zahn and Sophie Zulandt.

The Hudson Public School Endowment Board is grateful to the community of donors who make these awards possible. The board would also like to thank the scholarship coordinators and reviewers throughout Hudson, the Hudson High School Guidance Department, and Hudson City Schools’ Treasurer’s Office who work behind the scenes to process these scholarships and awards.