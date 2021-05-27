Hudson Community Choruses premiers One In Harmony online June 1

Kent Weeklies

Singers from the Hudson Community Choruses premiere their first virtual Spring Concert, One in Harmony on Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Viewers can access the concert, recorded over the past few months by individual singers, at www.hudsonsings.org. The concert will also be posted on its You Tube channel. A grant from the Hudson Community Foundation helped to make the production possible.

One In Harmony includes songs from the Adult, Youth and Children’s Choruses. The adult chorus is featured in "True Light" by Keith Hampton, with soloists Kevin McMillan and Maria Tazzi. Greg Gilpin’s "Why We Sing" is a musical tribute to singers everywhere.

The Children’s and Youth choruses are featured in "Path To The Moon" by Eric Thiman. The choruses join virtually in the traditional Irish Blessing, arranged by James E. Moore Jr. that includes newly recorded voices blended with the voices recorded at HCC’s Spring Concert in 2019. Nathaniel Duvuvuei directed the adult singers and Mario Buchanan directed the student singers and provided the accompaniment. HCC member Clay Archer and Buford T. Hedgehog Productions edited and produced the concert.

While virtual choirs have appeared online since before the pandemic, the process of creating these events is both time consuming and expensive. Individual singers listen to an accompaniment and one other voice and record their individual part. It can be especially frustrating for chorus members without the right technology. It is also challenging because most choir members prefer singing with others rather than singing alone. But once completed, the individual recordings are then sent to the producer and are combined to create a choir-like sound. While many professional choruses have the funds and technology to produce these performances, small groups have developed new technology skills and funding sources to produce these events. Assistance from the Hudson Community Foundation and a sustaining grant from Peg’s Foundation as well as donations from chorus members and the community at large have made this production possible.

The 33-year-old chorus, a staple in the Hudson arts community, suspended rehearsals in March of 2020 and has canceled three concerts in the past 18 months. While not able to meet in person, the choruses have continued to meet virtually holding rehearsals, educational programs and social events online almost weekly. A small group of chorus members recorded a short Car Concert in November 2020. Members will begin meeting in person at several social events and a singer’s clinic this summer with hopes to begin meeting in live rehearsals in the fall of 2021. For more information about the choruses, go to www.hudsonsings.org or contact kathy@hudsonsings.org.