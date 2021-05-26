Library Association announces winner of educational grant

Kent Weeklies

The Tallmadge Library Association announces the recipient of the 2021 Tallmadge Library Association Scholarship Grant in the amount of $2,500 is Elizabeth Abreu.

She is currently pursuing a degree in International Relations from The University of Southern California. The Tallmadge Library Association congratulates Elizabeth and wishes her continued success as she pursues her degree.

This year's Tallmadge Library Association's Annual Educational Scholarship Grant is the 18th annual award. It is available to residents of Tallmadge as well as employees of the Tallmadge Branch Library, who will be returning to college during the 2021-22 school year.

Applicants submit a Scholarship Grant Application, official college transcript(s), a 250 – 300 word essay, and two to three letters of recommendation by the deadline.