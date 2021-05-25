Twinsburg Historical Society: Open House to take place May 30

Marti Franks

Twinsburg Historical Society

Our May Open house falls on Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday, May 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. This is also is also the day folks can pick up their Babka T-shirts. They were all preordered so all you have to do is stop in to pick it up. If you missed the deadline, check out the Facebook page for more information.

The Riley House will be open too. Local author and member, Veronica Hughes will be on hand to sell signed copies of her book, "Beyond the Monument." It is a collection of stories that tell about the Civil War veterans from Twinsburg whose names are on the Monument in the square and is available for $5 with the proceeds going to the Historical Society. Veronica will be portraying Mary Jane Chapman Riley and can walk guests through the house as well. Both the Museum and the Riley House have some new exhibits. It is a great day to visit both. The Museum is on Darrow Road next to the Freeman Barn with its iconic Mailpouch sign.

The Garden Club has been hard at work sprucing up the Moses Roach House. They cleaned the beds, added Preen and donated organic soil conditioner. They planted donated perennials Stella D'oro Lilies and Lady's Mantle. They are going to purchase annuals and a climbing perennial clematis for the light post. They sprayed the bricks with organic salt solution and are in the process of cleaning out the grass and weeds between the bricks. Rich Bissell has offered to deliver filtered lime to spread into the cracks at no cost. There will be more news next month, in the meantime, thank our wonderful, hard-working and generous gardeners.

The Scholarship committee chose two very worthy recipients for our annual scholarships. Jonathan Rosenburg and James Payne have been active in Historical Society projects. We are proud to give them a boost as they begin their college careers.

The quilt raffle is underway. Every year the quilters who meets in the Museum every Tuesday morning create an original quilt for us to raffle off as a fundraiser. The quilts are exquisite and of course they are one of a kind, They each have a special theme and this year’s is very special. There are eight different patterns from Dresden plates found in Carol Richner Terrill’s attic. Carol helped found the Twinsburg Quilting Group in 1976. It was part of our local participation in the Bicentennial. Each ticket shows a design of one of the plates. Our tradition is to raise $500 in support of the Historical Society. These have been challenging times as we have not been able to host the events were usually we sell them. Each trustee has tickets and we will have them on sale at our each of our Open Houses. They are available through the Facebook page and the website too. It would be a perfect showpiece in any house and the gift of a lifetime too. The drawing will be held at our Christmas party in December.

Please bring cash or checks. We have books and other treasures that make perfect gifts and also help to keep our doors open and support the work we do.