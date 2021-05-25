Library News: Sign up for Teen Summer Play

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

Sign up for the Teen Summer Play

Deadline is Friday, June 4

Students in grades 7-12 (including incoming 7th graders and graduates of the class of 2021) can participate in a variety of ways: actor, writer, designer, director, musician, artist, and much more! No experience required. Rehearsals will be both in-person and virtual, and the final performance will be recorded and streamed on YouTube on Friday, July 30. Email Julia Fisher at jfisher@twinsburglibrary.org by Friday, June 4 for information about participating.

Summer Reading Club

Registration begins Monday, June 7

Get in the Game: Read! This year’s program can be completed from home! Visit www.twinsburglibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 to create an account and enroll in the program. Participated last year? You already have an account! Kids will have a virtual activity board to complete. They may use Beanstack to earn virtual badges when they log their reading and activities. Each badge serves as a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. Complete the entire board and win the grand prize. Activity boards will be on our website starting Monday, June 7.

ADULT SERVICES

Open Mic in the Garden! - Wednesday, June 2, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Join others and play your favorite songs in the Library's Reading Garden! Speakers and wireless hookup provided. This month's challenge is “Artist’s Choice.” We will end the evening with an “American Pie” sing-along. Audience members are welcome. Registration is required for all.

Adult Summer Library Challenge - Monday, June 7 – Friday, Aug. 6

Get Your Game On and participate all summer long! Read, check out any combination of 5 adult items, or complete the Activity Board to earn entries for prize drawings. Open to all adults 18 years or older.

SMART Recovery - Tuesday, June 8, 6 - 7 p.m.

Empower yourself to achieve independence from addiction at this monthly meeting that follows the SMART Recovery principles. This online meeting will be held Live on Zoom. Registration is required.

Embracing Mindfulness - Wednesday, June 9, 6:30 - 7 p.m.

Dr. Constance Longmire will help participants become more mindful of their actions and learn how to express and interpret their present environment. Participants will create positive connections and increase their self-regulation of attention and personal experiences. This is a pre-recorded, online event available on YouTube.