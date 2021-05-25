Girl Scouts to honor fallen military heroes at Veterans Memorial Park

Kent Weeklies

The Nordonia Hills Girl Scouts will be honoring our fallen military heroes this Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 30 from noon until 4 p.m. The Girl Scouts will be standing at attention at the flags in the Veterans Memorial Park in Macedonia, and collecting tattered flags that need to be retired with honor.

If you have a flag that needs retired, stop by to donate it or drive by to witness the Girl Scouts honoring our fallen heroes.

Contact Tammy Guy with questions at 937-371-3465.