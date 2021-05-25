Aurora Memorial Library offering summer prize bag giveaways

Kent Weeklies

Adult patrons at the Aurora Memorial Library are invited to enter to win a prize bag during the adult summer weekly prize bag give away from June 1 through July 10.

Adult patrons may enter each time they are in the library during the program dates with no item checkout necessary. Weekly drawings will occur each Saturday with two prize bag winners during the duration of the contest for a total of 12 prize winners.

The Aurora Memorial Library, a Portage County District Library branch, is located at 115 E. Pioneer Trail. Learn more about the Aurora branch’s summer reading programs, or for their library service hours, at www.portagelibrary.org.