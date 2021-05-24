Library News: Learn about history of the music of the 1960s

Kent Weeklies

Mystery Book Discussion

Join to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, May 26, 6 p.m. "One by One" by Ruth Ware

Wednesday, June 23, 6 p.m. "The Moonflower Murders" by Anthony Horowitz

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Medicare 101 - Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Are you new to Medicare? Turning 65 soon? Leaving a company plan? This seminar will help you understand Medicare, what it covers and what it doesn't.

You will learn the difference between Medicare Supplements, Advantage Plans and Part D Prescription Plans. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, June 7, 2 p.m. "Summer Hours of the Robber’s Library" by Sue Halpern

Surf’s up! Beach Music of the 60s - Thursday, June 10 6:30 p.m.

A new music expression, stemming from the Surf culture in California made its way into the musical fabric of culture in the 1960s. The new sound was called Surf Music. Join Pop Culture Historian Bill Brauning as he explains how it all started - and the many groups who changed the sound of popular music during the 1960s. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

June 10, 2 p.m. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesdays, June 16, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Self Care with Ashley Farrish - Thursday, June 17 6:30 p.m.

Now more than ever, it's important to be mindful and skillful in taking care of yourself. Join practicing psychotherapist Ashley J. Farrish to learn realistic strategies for coping and self care.

Self care is a popular buzzword, but caring for yourself is not a superficial indulgence. It's a way to stay healthy and avoid burnout, so you can survive and hopefully thrive.

During this program, participants will learn about overcoming obstacles to self care, healthy and unhealthy coping mechanisms, and how to create a personalized self care plan.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make It Dragonfly Craft

May 1-31

May 1-31, stop at the Nordonia Hills Library to pick up a craft kit to make wonderful dragonfly out of popsicle stick, buttons, pipe cleaner, and a pom-pom.

Take It Make It Horse Toy

June 7-30

Use some everyday supplies to make a horse toy. Pick up a kit at Nordonia Hills Branch Library, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, June 10, June 17, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, June 10, June 17, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Summer Reading Fun-Tails and Tales - Tuesdays, 2 p.m.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an activity. These programs will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

June 8 - Join yoga instructor Melissa Cugini for a fun, animal-themed story and virtual yoga class.

June 15 - Grow your own animal planter. Register for a kit. No zoom program on this day.

June 22 - Flying Bird pop up toy. Experiment with some simple mechanics by creating your very own flying bird! Kit will be ready to pick up after June 15.

Messy Monday - Monday, June 21, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

June 21- Have you ever found a snake while playing in the dirt outside? We will learn about snakes and then paint a wooden toy snake. Kit will be ready to pick up after June 14.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It

May 3-May 29 Make a flower bookmark in preparation of summer Reading! Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library, while they last.

June 1 – June 12 Build a string-powered fan. Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library starting June 1, while they last.

June 14 – June 26. Fold an origami rocket and watch it fly. Pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Branch Library beginning June 14, while they last.

Teen Turn Out

Wednesdays in June and July at 2:00 pm, we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, recipe, or a new skill. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

June 9 - Join us and paint an original masterpiece with Miss Kaila.

June 16 - We’re making a box out of playing cards. The perfect gift for Dad or yourself.

June 23 - Create adorable pompom animals.