Library News: Crafts, book discussions among programs

ADULT PROGRAMS

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, June 7, 2 p.m. "Summer Hours of the Robber’s Library" by Sue Halpern

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, May 13, 2 p.m. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi

June 10, 2 p.m. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, May 26, 6 p.m. "One by One" by Ruth Ware

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesdays, May 19, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Bring a sample of your work to share.

Medicare 101 - Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m.

Are you new to Medicare? Turning 65 soon? Leaving a company plan? This seminar will help you understand Medicare, what it covers and what it doesn't.

You will learn the difference between Medicare Supplements, Advantage Plans and Part D Prescription Plans. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

Surf’s up! Beach Music of the 60s - Thursday, June 10 6:30 p.m.

A new music expression, stemming from the Surf culture in California made its way into the musical fabric of culture in the 1960s. The new sound was called Surf Music. Join Pop Culture Historian Bill Brauning as he explains how it all started - and the many groups who changed the sound of popular music during the 1960s. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link.

CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

Baby Time - Thursday, May 13, 10:15 am.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime. Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursday, May 13, 11:15 am.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

After School Program - Wednesday, May 12, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

May 12- DIY Kaleidoscope. Use your creativity skills to make your own Kaleidoscope. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Take It Make it Horse Toy - June 7-30

Use some every day supplies to make a horse toy. Pick up a kit at Nordonia Hills Branch Library, while supplies last.

On Tuesdays, 2 p.m., oin Miss Melissa virtually for an activity. These programs will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

June 8-Join yoga instructor Melissa Cugini for a fun, animal-themed story and virtual yoga class

TEEN PROGRAMS

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft, recipe or skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

May 11 at 6:30 p.m., join us for some magic to mystify your friends.

Tween Take Make It

June 1 – June 12 Build a string-powered fan. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting June 1, while supplies last.