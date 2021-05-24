Charitable fund established in Kristopher Roukey's memory

Kent Weeklies

Friends of Hudson’s Roukey family have established a charitable fund at the Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) to honor the life of Kristopher Roukey, a Lyft rideshare driver who was tragically shot on May 2 after dropping off a passenger in Akron.

Donations to The Kristopher Roukey Memorial Fund will benefit non-profit organizations designated by his family in his memory.

“We have heard from many people that Kris will be long remembered as a loving father to his two children, a devoted husband and son, and a loyal friend to many in the community,” said HCF president Amy Jordan. “He was a gentle soul who loved sports and was quick to strike up a conversation that made people feel at ease. His passing deeply impacted everyone who knew him and this fund is a way to perpetuate Kris’ nature to help others.”

In driving for Lyft, Roukey was working to support his family while on furlough from his normal-course full-time job as a result of COVID-19. He was on a routine Lyft assignment when the shooting took his life.

In opening the charitable fund at HCF, Roukey’s friends said, “We simply wanted to gather the heartfelt nature of this community and contribute to honor Kris’ memory. His legacy was cut far too short but his impact as one who made the world a much better place will last well into the future.”

Donations to The Kristopher Roukey Memorial Fund can be made via the HCF website at MyHCF.org or by sending a check to Hudson Community Foundation, 49 East Main St., Hudson 44236.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.