On Monday, May 31, 2021, Twinsburg VFW Post 4929 will celebrate its annual service and parade in the city of Twinsburg and Twinsburg Township.

The parade will form at Twinsburg High School at 9:30 a.m. and proceed to the square promptly at 10:30 a.m.

A memorial service will be conducted on the square. The parade and service will follow pandemic guidelines in effect at that time.