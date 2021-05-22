Library Line

Kent Weeklies

Unless otherwise noted, all library programs are free, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Library.

The Library Is Open

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library is open to walk-in traffic. Drive-Up Window and Curbside Service are also available. Library hours: Mon. – Thurs.: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Fri. & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun: Closed. For the latest information, visit www.smfpl.org/update.

Library Closed

The library will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales

Summer Reading for all ages runs from June 1 – August 8. Readers of all ages can track books and activities to win prizes and earn chances to enter the grand prize drawings. If you registered for Summer Reading last year, simply log in and update your contact information. If this is your first time, create an account on the Beanstack app or at smfpl.beanstack.org. Need help signing up or logging books and activities? Stop by the library or call (330) 688-3295. The library will hold various outdoor events this summer. Visit www.smfpl.org/summer2021 for the full schedule and how to register.

Monday Meals

If you order dinner from The Café in Stow or Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Monday, May 24 between 5 and 8 p.m., a Library Foundation Member will deliver the food to your location. Tips will go to the Stow-Munroe Falls Library Foundation. Thanks for participating!

Puzzle & Game Sale

Don’t miss the fantastic bargains on pre-owned puzzles and games at the Friends of the Library Puzzle & Game Sale on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These items are in beautiful condition ready to present as gifts complete with ribbons and bows. This sale is free and open to the public. Face masks required are optional and occupancy will be limited. Proceeds from this sale will be used to support library programs for all ages.

Summer Reading Kickoff at Handel’s

Stop by the library tables at Handel’s in Stow (3048 Graham Road) on May 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. and register for this year’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is Tails and Tales: Wild for Reading. Materials for some STEM kits and crafts will be available while supplies last. At 7 p.m. there will be a special appearance by Spike the Library Turtle. No registration required. Cosponsored by the Friends of the Library and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt.

Bulldog Bags Toothpaste Drive

Help support Bulldog Bags, Inc. and our community. Full-size tubes of toothpaste and toothbrushes are needed. Please bring your donation to the Checkout Desk. Bulldog Bags, Inc. is an all-volunteer managed, community non-profit organization that addresses food insecurity in children in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District. Bulldog Bags, Inc. was incorporated and obtained its 501(c)(3) status in 2015 to seek to reduce hunger on weekends for students on the Federal Free and Reduced Lunch Program, or otherwise qualified, by providing the breakfasts and lunches on the weekend that they miss by not being in school.

Book Chats

Have you missed talking about books as much as we have? Then join our librarians for bimonthly themed Book Chats to discuss recent releases, hot bestsellers, favorite classics, and much more. We will meet virtually using a Zoom chat room on the first Tuesday evening of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the last Wednesday afternoon of the month at 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit smfpl.org/calendar. For technical assistance or any other questions, call (330) 688-3295 ext. 4.

Carry-Out Crafts for Kids

Stop by and pick up a craft to take home on the first and third Friday of the month. These craft kits can be picked up at the Drive-Up Window or Curbside while supplies last. Crafts are intended for ages 2 - 8. Additional household supplies, such as glue and markers, will be required to complete the crafts.

Tween Take & Make Craft

Stop by and pick up a craft to take home on the fourth Saturday of each month through May, while supplies last. Crafts are intended for ages 9 - 12. Additional household supplies, such as glue and markers, will be required to complete the crafts.

Kindergarten Readiness: Home Activity Series

You can prepare your 4- or 5-year-old child for kindergarten success by practicing the necessary skills at home, and Spike’s Place is here to help! Every month, we'll post stories, songs, and tips on our website. Activity kits will be available to pick up while supplies last. These activities will help your child practice skills recommended by the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District. For more information, visit www.smfpl.org/kindergarten.

Story Time at Home

Do you miss Story Time? You can still enjoy stories and songs from home every Tuesday at 10 AM by visiting www.facebook.com/SMFPL. To access our full collection, go to www.smfpl.org/storytime.