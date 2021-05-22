Hudson Conservatory Ballet wraps up 2020-21 season, adds more class options

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Conservatory of Ballet (HCB) has completed another successful year, even with the many challenges that the 2020-21 season presented.

After completing the prior year with live-stream classes and an at-home end-of-year performance, the owner and staff of HCB pushed to make sure the dancers, more than any other consideration, were able to have as “normal” a year at dance as possible. With constant consideration to state and local health protocols, masks, spacing, and constant cleaning, the studio is ending this year with great success and a celebration with an in-person end of year presentation.

Dancers from Hudson, Stow, Twinsburg, Aurora, Cuyahoga Falls and many other communities planned to share the year’s success with their families at this daylong event of four shows on May 22. Traditionally HCB would have the full school review at the Hudson High School; this year due to the required state conditions for performances, the seventh Annual Spring Review was being held at the John S. Knight Center in Akron.

HCB was able to maintain the development of their pre-professional dancers for outside competitions through the season. Additionally, 23 of the 30 Conservatory dancers will be attending advanced summer studies at professional companies in New York, San Francisco, Houston, Toronto, Canada and many others. All the dancers were able to audition virtually or by recording for all programs they wanted to attend. This gave everyone options for additional training that satisfied both the dancers’ and the family’s acceptable opportunities.

Although the 2020-21 season had multiple challenges, HCB increased student enrollment including the addition of many short-term programs which helped give options to families throughout the year. With this success and the demand for variety of classes at all ages HCB announces the addition of two new state-of-the-art studios to the facility. Expanding into the next section of the existing location will give almost 18,000 square feet of studios and open schedule options for all levels of dance, ages 18 months to 18 years old. Registration for classes opens on-line to the public June 1 for styles including ballet, jazz, lyrical, and acro. HCB will register for year-round and short-term options.

Hudson Conservatory of Ballet is located at 5170 Hudson Drive in Hudson. Check out upcoming schedules and program opportunities at www.hudsonconservatory.com. Call or text at 330-474-0813.