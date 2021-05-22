HCTV: Programs include HHA awards, Cooking and Kids

"Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Health" author Dr. Alessio Fasano virtually spoke to the Hudson Library  about why the microbiome may hold the keys to human health, airing this week on HCTV.
The HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class presents a new edition of The Herman Show featuring HHS alum '19 Joe Collins who now attends Ohio University for Journalism News & Info with a minor in Sports Management.

HCTV Program Schedule: May 24 - 30

  • Hudson Heritage Association presents its annual May Awards program in the beautiful auditorium of the 1927 former high school building, recognizing the 2021 Preservation Award winners. The program begins to air Wednesday evening.
  • The HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class presents a new edition of The Herman Show featuring HHS alum ’19 Joe Collins, a former student of the video production class who now attends Ohio University for Journalism News & Info with a minor in Sports Management.
  • HHS Varsity Explorers Baseball faced their cross-county rivals Kent Roosevelt in a Friday night thriller at The Ballpark in Hudson. Although a loss, they clinched a four-way division title. Airs Thursday evening.
  • A newly acquired program series Cooking and Kids, hosted by Vlada’s Seeds of Life, shares the love of quality food and the enriching experience of food preparation, starts this week. The first episode introduces the audience to how food is prepared in her home country of Sweden.
  • The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse played two matches: Granville and Worthington, airing this week.
  • Hudson Rotary Club hosted Dr. Christopher Kuhar, Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
  • "Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Health" author Dr. Alessio Fasano virtually spoke about why the microbiome may hold the keys to human health, to the Hudson Library airing this week on HCTV.
  • City Club of Cleveland presents discussion about Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community issues that exist and how to work towards greater empowerment and inclusion.
  • Douglas Tallamy, author of "The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees," spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
  • Forum 360 host AShira Nelson welcomes Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Carina Diamond to discuss why women should invest and how to get started.
  • HCTV Archives: Heritage Home Program: Energy Efficiency in Your Old House; University of Akron’s Steel Drum Band; HHA presented archivist Thomas L. Vince: The Life of Polar Explorer Lincoln Ellsworth.

Monday, May 24

7 a.m. HHS Bands

8:30 a.m. The Herman Show

9 a.m. HLHS: Microbiome

10 a.m. HHP: Insulation

10:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Granville

Noon: Rotary: CLE Zoo

1 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate

2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

3 p.m. HHS Orchestra

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. VSL: Swedish Food

5:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo

7 p.m. North of 60: Pet

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner

9 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

10 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards

Tuesday, May 25

7 a.m. Tallamy: Oaks

8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

Noon HHS Bands & Awards

1:30 p.m. The Herman Show

2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

3 p.m. HHP: Insulation

3:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish food

6 p.m. HHS Orchestra concert

7 p.m. Phun Phacts

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner

9 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands

10 p.m. Friends of Parks

10:30 p.m. UA Steel Drums

Wednesday, May 26

7 a.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo

8 a.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate

9 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

10 a.m. HHS Orchestra

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Doug Tallamy: Oaks

1:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

2 p.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington

3:30 p.m. Forum 360

4 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

5 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate

6 p.m. HUDLAX vs. Granville

7:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish Food

8 p.m. HHA 2021 Preservation Awards

9:30 p.m. Friends of Parks

10 p.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo

11 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

Thursday, May 27

7 a.m. Tallamy: Oaks

8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts

9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

Noon HHS Bands & Awards

1:30 p.m. The Herman Show

2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

3 p.m. HHP: Insulation

3:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville

5 p.m. North of 60: Pets

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. The Herman Show

7 p.m. HHS BASEBALL vs Kent

9 p.m. HHS Orchestra concert

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate

Friday, May 28

7 a.m. HHS Bands concert

8:30 a.m. The Herman Show

9 a.m. HLHS: Microbiome

10 a.m. HHP: Insulation

10:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Granville

Noon: Rotary: CLE Zoo

1 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate

2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing

3 p.m. HHS Orchestra

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent

7 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

8:30 p.m. Friends of Parks

9 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth

6 p.m. The Herman Show

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville

Saturday, May 29

7 a.m. HHS Bands & Awards

8:30 a.m. The Herman Show

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent

Noon HHS Orchestras concert

1 p.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington

2:30 p.m. UA Steel Drums

4 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville

5:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands

6:30 p.m. The Herman Show

7 p.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, May 30

7 a.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate

8 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HLHS: Microbiome

3 p.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo

7 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards

8:30 p.m. The Herman Show

9 p.m. HHS: Lincoln Ellsworth

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. UA Steel Drums