HCTV: Programs include HHA awards, Cooking and Kids
HCTV Program Schedule: May 24 - 30
- Hudson Heritage Association presents its annual May Awards program in the beautiful auditorium of the 1927 former high school building, recognizing the 2021 Preservation Award winners. The program begins to air Wednesday evening.
- The HHS Advanced Digital Video Production class presents a new edition of The Herman Show featuring HHS alum ’19 Joe Collins, a former student of the video production class who now attends Ohio University for Journalism News & Info with a minor in Sports Management.
- HHS Varsity Explorers Baseball faced their cross-county rivals Kent Roosevelt in a Friday night thriller at The Ballpark in Hudson. Although a loss, they clinched a four-way division title. Airs Thursday evening.
- A newly acquired program series Cooking and Kids, hosted by Vlada’s Seeds of Life, shares the love of quality food and the enriching experience of food preparation, starts this week. The first episode introduces the audience to how food is prepared in her home country of Sweden.
- The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse played two matches: Granville and Worthington, airing this week.
- Hudson Rotary Club hosted Dr. Christopher Kuhar, Director of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
- "Gut Feelings: The Microbiome and Our Health" author Dr. Alessio Fasano virtually spoke about why the microbiome may hold the keys to human health, to the Hudson Library airing this week on HCTV.
- City Club of Cleveland presents discussion about Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community issues that exist and how to work towards greater empowerment and inclusion.
- Douglas Tallamy, author of "The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees," spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- Forum 360 host AShira Nelson welcomes Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Carina Diamond to discuss why women should invest and how to get started.
- HCTV Archives: Heritage Home Program: Energy Efficiency in Your Old House; University of Akron’s Steel Drum Band; HHA presented archivist Thomas L. Vince: The Life of Polar Explorer Lincoln Ellsworth.
Monday, May 24
7 a.m. HHS Bands
8:30 a.m. The Herman Show
9 a.m. HLHS: Microbiome
10 a.m. HHP: Insulation
10:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Granville
Noon: Rotary: CLE Zoo
1 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate
2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
3 p.m. HHS Orchestra
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. VSL: Swedish Food
5:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo
7 p.m. North of 60: Pet
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner
9 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
10 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards
Tuesday, May 25
7 a.m. Tallamy: Oaks
8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts
9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
Noon HHS Bands & Awards
1:30 p.m. The Herman Show
2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
3 p.m. HHP: Insulation
3:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish food
6 p.m. HHS Orchestra concert
7 p.m. Phun Phacts
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner
9 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands
10 p.m. Friends of Parks
10:30 p.m. UA Steel Drums
Wednesday, May 26
7 a.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo
8 a.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate
9 a.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
10 a.m. HHS Orchestra
11 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon Doug Tallamy: Oaks
1:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
2 p.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington
3:30 p.m. Forum 360
4 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
5 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate
6 p.m. HUDLAX vs. Granville
7:30 p.m. VSL: Swedish Food
8 p.m. HHA 2021 Preservation Awards
9:30 p.m. Friends of Parks
10 p.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo
11 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
Thursday, May 27
7 a.m. Tallamy: Oaks
8:30 a.m. Phun Phacts
9 a.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
Noon HHS Bands & Awards
1:30 p.m. The Herman Show
2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
3 p.m. HHP: Insulation
3:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville
5 p.m. North of 60: Pets
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. The Herman Show
7 p.m. HHS BASEBALL vs Kent
9 p.m. HHS Orchestra concert
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate
Friday, May 28
7 a.m. HHS Bands concert
8:30 a.m. The Herman Show
9 a.m. HLHS: Microbiome
10 a.m. HHP: Insulation
10:30 a.m. HUDLAX vs Granville
Noon: Rotary: CLE Zoo
1 p.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate
2 p.m. HLHS: Fly Fishing
3 p.m. HHS Orchestra
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent
7 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards
8:30 p.m. Friends of Parks
9 p.m. HHA: Lincoln Ellsworth
6 p.m. The Herman Show
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville
Saturday, May 29
7 a.m. HHS Bands & Awards
8:30 a.m. The Herman Show
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent
Noon HHS Orchestras concert
1 p.m. HUDLAX vs Worthington
2:30 p.m. UA Steel Drums
4 p.m. HUDLAX vs Granville
5:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands
6:30 p.m. The Herman Show
7 p.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, May 30
7 a.m. CC: Stop Asian Hate
8 a.m. VSL: Swedish Food
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. HLHS: Microbiome
3 p.m. HHS Baseball vs Kent
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Zoo
7 p.m. HHA Preservation Awards
8:30 p.m. The Herman Show
9 p.m. HHS: Lincoln Ellsworth
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. UA Steel Drums