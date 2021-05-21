Relay For Life hosting virtual night of trivia June 7

Kent Weeklies

Trivia your thing? Join Relay For Life of Summit County on Monday, June 7, at 7 p.m. for a fun night of trivia. Cost is $10 for entry and door prize ticket; $15 will get you a entry ticket, door prize ticket and a luminaria. Go to http://bit.lySummitRFLTrivia for more information and to sign up.

Relay is a different look this year. Starting with the Trivia night, a week of Relay raffle baskets and concluding on Saturday, June 12, with a virtual event starting at 6 p.m. on the Relay For Life of Summit County Facebook page. The virtual event will include opening ceremony, survivor/caregiver recognition, teams and sponsor recognition, a luminaria and closing ceremony. This will be on the Relay For Life of Summit County’s Facebook page. In addition to the Virtual Luminaria Ceremony, there will be a Drive- Thru Luminaria Experience from 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls.

Relay organizers are still looking to register survivors to be recognized. Visit the event website and sign up to join a team, register as a survivor, donate to someone, or purchase a luminaria. The link to register is www.relayforlife.org/summitoh

Help continue to bring hope to those that need it most. Join your local Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/summitoh for more information about this virtual event or contact Ayla Zerbe, ACS development manager, at ayla.zerbe@cancer.org or 216-535-0440.