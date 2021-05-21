Mattea Vancuren winner of READ On! Ohio Award for Children & Teens

Kent Weeklies

At its upcoming statewide Annual Conference and Awards Celebration, the Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA), Ohio’s professional association for K-12 school librarians, will recognize the recipients of the 2021 READ On! Ohio Awards for Children & Teens. The award celebrates avid readers nominated by school librarians in the following categories: primary (K-2); intermediate (3-5); middle (6-8); and high (9-12). This year marks the sixth year READ On! Ohio has been awarded.

OELMA announces that Mattea Vancuren, a middle school student at Roberts Middle School, is the recipient of this award.

In her nomination, Karen Gedeon, library media specialist, stated, "Mattea reads for sheer pleasure, for class assignments, and to increase her knowledge. She is beginning to recognize author references within stories and other background knowledge which excites her even more. She shares her discoveries with family members who in turn also experience her excitement. Her love of reading is contagious; inspiring her father to start reading more. Inspiring your parents to read more. What could be more awesome than that?"

Maddie will be recognized at the 2021 Annual Conference and Awards Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 9.