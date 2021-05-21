Hudson Kiwanis adds three new members

Kent Weeklies

On Monday night, May 17, Hudson Kiwanis welcomed three new members to its growing organization - Mark Stralka, Kendra Morvillo and Craig Kowalski.

All three new members were sponsored by current member, Kevin Bauer. All three have been active participants in the Hudson Kiwanis youth baseball program. They all played a key roles in the recent Gary Gough Memorial Baseball Classic held at Barlow Park.

Barak Kraus, Kiwanis president, commented that ““they bring enthusiasm and expertise to Kiwanis. We welcome their addition.”

For 70 years Hudson Kiwanis has served the Hudson Schools and Community since its founding in 1951. Since 2000 over $1 million has been given to the schools and community. Some of the visible things are the splash pad, basketball courts, high school tennis courts and safety town, just to name a few. Most recently a grant was made to the high school for the hydroponic garden. In addition, Kiwanis continues to provide several scholarships for graduating seniors, school grants, funding for Power of the Pen and many more worthwhile things that support the schools and community. The funding for all this comes from the Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament for boys and girls, recreational baseball programs and the sale of Christmas Poinsettias. For more information about Hudson Kiwanis visit our web site: www.HudsonKiwanis.com.