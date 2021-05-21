Hudson Community Foundation awards $20,200 in grants

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Community Foundation (HCF) has awarded $20,200 in grants to 10 not-for-profit organizations serving human needs and enhancing the quality of life in Hudson.

“We are proud to provide this support to our local community based on the generosity of donors to HCF’s annual fund and contributions to earmarked initiatives,” said Amy Jordan, president of Hudson Community Foundation. “We continue to make a very positive impact on creating the best possible and environment for living, working and playing in Hudson.”

Receiving grants in the foundation’s Spring 2021 grants cycle are:

Boy Scouts of America, Great Trail Council, for growing scouting and continuing programming during and after the pandemic;

Destination Hudson, in support of the Shop Local/Shop Hudson initiative;

Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, for personal protective equipment at Camp Ledgewood;

Greenleaf Family Center, for the Adolescent Suicide Prevention Program in Hudson schools;

Habitat for Humanity, toward a home being built by Habitat’s Hudson Coalition;

Hudson Bandstand, for sponsorship of a free summer concert on the Gazebo Green;

Hudson Community Chorus, in support of recording and producing a virtual spring concert;

Hudson-Landsberg, in support of the December 2021 Christkindlmarkt, including matching funds for the organization’s outreach fundraising;

Lemonade Day YEI to sponsor Lemonade Day activities at East Woods Intermediate School and Seton Catholic School;

Music from the Western Reserve, for new adaptations and support for virtual concerts.

In addition to these grants made by HCF itself, more than $372,000 in contributions to more than 120 organizations in Hudson and nationwide were made in the first quarter of 2021 from Donor Advised Funds and special-purpose funds administered by the foundation.

To learn more about contributing to and through the Hudson Community Foundation, contact HCF president Amy Jordan at 330-655-3580 or amyjordan@myhcf.org. Visit the foundation at www.myhcf.org.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.