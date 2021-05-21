Go 'Under the Sea' with HHS Drama Club's 'Little Mermaid'

Kent Weeklies

GO ‘UNDER THE SEA’ WITH HHS DRAMA CLUB’S ​THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Hudson High School Drama Club is bringing the story of Disney’s ​"The Little Mermaid​" to life onstage. Loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale of the same name, this family-friendly hit tells the “tail” of Princess Ariel, a red-headed mermaid who longs to trade her life under the sea for one on land. With a beautiful score including “Part of Your World,'' “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl,” eye-catching costumes and a story that never fails to entertain, ​"The Little Mermaid",​ is guaranteed to be enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

Performances are Friday, June 4 and Saturday June 5 at 7 p.m., (rain date June 6 at noon) at Hudson High School Memorial Stadium. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com and search “Hudson.”

Experience "The Little Mermaid" like never before, outdoors at Hudson High School’s Memorial Stadium. The entire home side of the stadium’s bleachers will be used to socially distance audience members allowing 900 plus people per performance to be safely accommodated. A 48-foot-by-24-foot stage is being constructed on the field for a cast of 35 student performers; from grade 5 to 12. Complete with lights, an outdoor sound system and a set built by students and community volunteers - you won’t want to miss Hudson High School's epic return to the live theater.

The show will feature junior Megan Archer as Ariel; senior Joe Brown as Prince Eric; junior Tenley Stitzer as Ursula; senior Alexi Pierre-Louis as Sebastian; junior Katie Heckroth as Flounder; senior Jack Dudas as King Triton; senior Payton Polak as Scuttle; senior Grady Zappone as Chef Louis; sophomore Lindsey Tima as Flotsam; junior Karli Nadsady as Jetsam and sophmore Jason Dement as Grimsby. The mersisters will be played by seniors Ruby Corpus and Emma Kelley; juniors Kathryn Palmieri and Darby Wilson and sophomores Kate Pawlowski and Lindsey Ross. The ensemble will feature seniors Aricka Gillispie, Gabby Offredo, Christopher Oh, Mason Jenks and Grady Zappone; juniors Emma Archer, Iris Renna, Megan Earp, and Davy DeLambo; sophomores Allie Brockway (dance captain), Elyse Tremmel, and Mya Spaulding and freshman Maria Wright. The “guppy ensemble” made up of students in grades 4-8, features Mira Cahalane, Ty Gambrel, Joey Herman, Liana Iriarte, Gabby Middleton, and Adeline Pelletier.

"The Little Mermaid"​ is directed by Kent State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance Faculty, Bob Russell; Sound Mentors are Carlton Guc and Angie Hayes of Off-Axis Sound with assistance from Maria Landess; Student Lighting Designer is Ryan Westerbeck with Jillian Bourett as the Light Board Operator; Costume Mentor is Sarah Russell with assistance from Wardrobe Lead senior Jordan Gallegos, with help from junior Elliot Azkler, sophomore Jacqueline Kloss and freshmen Sam Farbee and Bettina Gunnersun; Set Design and construction is led by junior Karli Nadsady; Property Leads are senior Alejandra Dilley and junior Hannah Jones; Properties Run Crew is senior Andrew Jordan; Run Crew/ Sanitation Squad is senior Andrew Jordan; junior Elliot Aszkler; sophomores Jacqueline Kloss, Kelsi Pinnow and Maria Landess and freshman Evie Bruenning, Sam Farabee and Bettina Gunnerson. Choreography will be led by Katie Gibson, with assistance from dance captain sophomore Allie Brockway; Production Stage Manager is junior Mia Censoprano; Assistant Stage Managers are seniors Meaghan Hill and Cate Mitstifer.

