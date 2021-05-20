Williams Challenge Golf Fundraiser raises money for local students

Kent Weeklies

Summer is here at last and everyone has been cooped for far too long. It's time to get out on the course and support a worthy cause. The annual Williams Challenge Golf Fundraiser will be held at Brookledge Golf Club on June 4.

You may register until May 28 on the website at http://www.williamschallenge.org/ or email info@williamschallenge.org. The cost is $90 per person or $360 for a foursome, which includes 18 holes of golf (cart, complimentary range balls), breakfast and a steak lunch. There will be awards, prizes and raffles held throughout the day. You may register with a foursome or come alone and you will be placed in a group.

The Williams Challenge is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing educational assistance to aspiring low-income students in Summit County. The goal of the scholarship fund is to continually build community through providing educational opportunities to youth and adults alike. The organization believes “We all deserve the opportunity to be productive citizens. Through our foundation, we are making an effort to build a brighter future for deserving young people.”

Jaheim Peake was the 2020 recipient of the Williams Challenge education grant. Jaheim graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and is now attending John Carrol University. He is very grateful for his scholarship from the Williams Challenge and used his scholarship money toward his freshman tuition. Jaheim is planning on getting his bachelor’s in healthcare administration. Upon graduation he hopes to open a non-profit organization to help inner city students focus on not being just high school athletes, but student-athletes.

Since 2007, the Williams Challenge has been awarding scholarships to one female and one male high school senior each year in Summit County, Ohio. The recipients are high achievers both in the classroom and in the community. The scholarships have allowed the recipients to continue their education at major universities throughout the country. According to Frank Williams, President of the organization, “We take great pride in knowing that we have contributed to the building of a legacy not only for these young people, but for their families as well. We hope that through our efforts not only are these individuals able to be empowered and uplifted, but that they bring that same spirit of giving to their families and communities.”

The Williams Challenge was launched in memory of Kay D. Williams, wife, mother, and friend. She was born and raised in Akron. She and Frank D. Williams married in 1965 and spent the next 18 years together raising their three sons, Todd, Frank, and Tobias until her untimely death from Lupus in 1983. Kay exemplified academic excellence, good will, and kindness to all who encountered her. This fund honors her and her legacy by providing for those in need.

Every year, participation for this popular event has increased – last year, over a hundred players enjoyed a great day of golf. Participants are devoted to a cause that embraces the spirit of giving. According to Tobias Williams, “Everyone who participates comes with the mindset that they are helping the greater good, while spending a day on the golf course with family and friends. There are too few occasions that we get together to help someone. We hope that we can inspire both young and old to participate with us.”

If you are not a golfer but would like to contribute in other ways, you can assist during the event, or make a donation directly to the organization.

2021 Williams Challenge Golf Tournament Schedule:

When: Friday, June 4

Where: Brookledge Golf Club, 1621 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls

Start: 8 a.m. Shotgun start

Lunch: Noon

Registration: By May 28 - register at http://www.williamschallenge.org/