Destination Hudson's guided history walk set for June 5

Destination Hudson’s second guided history walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. This walk will discuss the homes and churches on Hudson-Aurora Street, Western Reserve Academy’s Brick Row and Pierce House (featured in the 1977 film “The Gathering”), the Old Hudson Burying Ground and the northern block of the Main Street shops. Each walk takes about an hour.

There is no charge for the walk, but this month Destination Hudson is taking part in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day project, and will be accepting donations for the organization. Reservations are required (330-906-0642 or destinationhudsonohio@gmail.com). Masks are required as the walk begins, but may be removed once attendees are moving.