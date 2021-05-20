Kent Weeklies

Macedonia Professional Firefighters Local 3947 is sponsoring a decorative gardening competition for Nordonia Hills residents, with support from Northfield Florist.

All displays must be finalized by July 19, with judging taking place July 19-26.

Prizes will be a $100 Lowe’s gift card for the general category, a $100 Tractor Supply Co. gift basket for the Nordonia Pride category and a $50 Home Depot gift basket and $50 Walmart gift card for the potted display category.

There is a $25 registration fee. For more information and to register, visit t.ly/VsDR or email FD3947fundraising@gmail.com.