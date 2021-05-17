National Poppy Day is May 28 to honor the military

Kent Weeklies

May is the month to honor the fallen and support the living.

National Poppy Day is Friday, May 28, this year.

The poppy is a red flower that started after WWI to represent all the fallen soldiers in that war. It continues today to remember all fallen soldiers and to honor the current military and their families.

The American Legion family distributes poppies all month long in May. Donations can be made anytime, but May is the big month. All donations must be used to support the future of veterans, active duty military personnel and their families.

On May 28 from noon to 6 p.m., the American Legion Auxiliary will be in front of the American Legion, at 1601 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls, to hand out poppies and collect donations.

Donations can also be mailed to the American Legion at the above address. Checks should be made payable to ALA-Poppy fund.

Take the time this month to remember and thank all of our military for their service and keeping America strong.