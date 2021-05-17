Bethany Church to host blood drive on May 25

Kent Weeklies

Bethany United Church of Christ will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, May 25, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls.

To make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org. or call 1-800-733-2767. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives. But there’s no deferral time if you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. If you’ve fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, your convalescent plasma donation may help up to four coronavirus patients in need.

Several changes have put in place to keep donors safe during the pandemic:

Basic Face Masks at Blood Drives. In accordance with updated CDC guidelines, donors will be asked to wear face masks at blood drives or donation centers. Donors are encouraged to wear their own face mask/covering that covers both their nose and mouth in accordance with CDC guidelines. If a donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one. If a donor does not want to wear a mask, they are asked to postpone their donation for a later date.

Scheduled Appointments. To help manage donor flow and social distancing at blood drives, appointments are highly encouraged.

No Guests at Blood Drives. Guests will not be able to attend the blood drive (e.g. babies, children or teens, unless teen is donating blood).

Donor and staff temperature checks will be done before entering the drive.

Save time by using RapidPass® to complete your pre-donation reading and health history online before you come to your appointment. Get started at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or by using the Blood Donor App.