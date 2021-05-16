Get 'Wild for Reading' with library's Summer Reading Program

Kent Weeklies

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library announces the annual Summer Reading Program begins on June 1 for all ages. This year’s theme is Tails & Tales: Wild for Reading.

The library will hold outdoor events for all ages, including Story Time at the Stow City Center, a visit from the Akron Zoo, and a special kickoff Dino Drive-Thru event. The library is partnering with the city during Stow Strong Week and offering programs that focus on emotional, physical, and mental well-being. For the full summer programming schedule, visit www.smfpl.org/summer2021 or stop by the library to pick up a brochure.

The Summer Reading Program runs from June 1 – Aug. 8. Readers of all ages can track books and activities to win prizes and earn chances to enter the grand prize drawings. Adults can read and log books to enter weekly drawings. Log at least five books to be eligible for the grand prize drawing: $100 worth of gift cards to local businesses. Get extra chances to win by logging books every week, submitting reviews, and completing activities.

For every five activities logged, children between birth and age 11 can earn a virtual badge, small prize, and virtual ticket to enter the grand prize drawing. Grand prizes include a Nintendo Switch, Kindle Fire, membership to the Akron Zoo, and more. Teens between the ages of 12 and 17 can earn a badge for the weekly drawings for each book they log. Get extra chances to win by writing book reviews or completing activities.

If you registered for Summer Reading last year, simply log in and update your contact information. If this is your first time, create an account on the Beanstack app or at smfpl.beanstack.org. Need help signing up or logging books and activities? Stop by the library or call 330-688-3295.

When you’re out and about this summer, keep your eyes open for a cutout of Spike, the library's turtle. Every week, Spike will be hiding at an area park or local business. Visit the library's Facebook page for clues, and log it as an activity on Beanstack when you find her.

Summer Reading is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Note: To ensure social distancing between families, all in-person programs will be held outdoors either on library grounds or at the Stow City Center, 3760 Darrow Road. For details on how to register, visit the library’s website at www.smfpl.org or call (330) 688-3295.