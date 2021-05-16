Get a red poppy to show support of nation's military

Kent Weeklies

The American Legion Auxiliary, Lee-Bishop Unit #464 - Hudson will be distributing red crepe paper poppies on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at the Acme and Discount Drug Mart stores in Hudson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Stop by - everyone will be given a poppy and information on why we wear them. All donations are used for veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

Everyone is asked to wear a red poppy in honor, remembrance, and support of those who have worn our nation’s uniform.