Drive for food, personal items fills up mobile food pantry

A May 4 drive to collect food and personal hygiene items for Hudson families in need resulted in nearly 1,800 donated items and filled to capacity a new mobile food pantry van serving northern Summit County.

Hosted by the Hudson Community Foundation, donations were collected by volunteers from The Emergency Assistance Center and Hudson Food Pantry in parking lot space contributed by Discount Drug Mart on Darrow Road. During the two-hour collection window, a total of 61 cars arrived at the van to drop off canned and packaged food, as well as a variety of soap, paper and personal care items.

Items collected were delivered by The Emergency Assistance Center’s new mobile food pantry to central locations for distribution to Hudson residents who have requested assistance.

“I would like to thank Amy Jordan of the Hudson Community Foundation and Discount Drug Mart of Hudson, for organizing this very successful food drive,” said Joyce Hunt, executive director of The Emergency Assistance Center. “The Hudson residents were very generous to both the Emergency Assistance Center and the Hudson Food Pantry. It was so nice to see their thoughtfulness to help neighbors in need. I am grateful to all who participated.”

"On behalf of Hudson Community Service Association, we want to extend our sincere gratitude for your generous contributions to our 'Fill the Van' endeavor," said Joan Sauer, chairman of HCSA. "Your very generous donations will surely have a significant impact on our campaign to help feed our citizens."

The mobile food pantry vehicle was recently purchased by The Emergency Assistance Center through the generosity of a $35,000 contribution by the Dufour Family Charitable Fund, created by George and Nancy Dufour at the Hudson Community Foundation. Hudson Food Pantry, which is operated by the Hudson Community Service Association and has been supported by HCF through the pandemic.

Together, these two organizations serve as many as 150 Hudson families each month.

“We are thankful to all of our donors who step up to help our neighbors in need. It demonstrates the generosity and caring nature of the Hudson community,” said HCF president Amy Jordan. “In particular, we appreciate Discount Drug Mart’s role in providing convenient space in such a high-visibility location for donations to be dropped off.”

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.