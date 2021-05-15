Summer, fall events coming back in Hudson

Kent Weeklies

Special events are back for this summer and fall in Hudson!.

Look for the annual Independence Day Fireworks, Summer Bandstand Concerts, Farmers Market, and much more this summer and fall.

Check out the city’s new online Special Events Calendar with the information about all events occurring on city property in one place. The new calendar is an easy way for residents and visitors to see what is going on in Hudson. The new calendar is more user-friendly, containing a map to the event location, specific event details, event organizer contact information, and more. You can even easily add each event to your personal calendar or share the event with friends with a click of a button.

The event calendar is frequently updated, so check back often for more events and details. The city is looking forward to a vibrant, fun, and safe event season this year.

Visit www.hudson.oh.us/Events to check out the new calendar and plan which events you will attend.