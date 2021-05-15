Silver Lake Garden Club to meet, host Arbor Day Observance

Kent Weeklies

The Silver Lake Garden Club will have a membership meeting on May 17 at 1 p.m. at the Silver Lake Church on Kent Road.

The program will be "Older but Wiser Gardening".

Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. No refreshments can be served, however, you may bring your own beverage.

President Nancy Gray says she looks forward to finally see and greet everyone.

Following the business meeting, Carol Eber, Summit County Master Gardener, will give an informative talk which will cover safety reminders, shortcuts and low maintenance, as well as suggestions for planting.

All villagers and interested persons from outlying communities are invited.

For more information, email silverlakegc@yahoo.com.

The Silver Lake Garden Club will host an Arbor Day Observance on May 24 at 1 p.m. on Overlook Road near the elementary school. Rain date will be May 27.

A tree will be dedicated to Ryan Calderhead, deceased son of Mr. and Mrs. Cook, 2991 Overlook Road.

All villagers are invited, but are asked to observe social distance and when needed, to wear a mask.

-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-

Submitted by Elizabeth Hays 330-929-9263