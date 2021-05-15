Hudson-Landsberg Sister City awards senior scholarships

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson-Landsberg Sister City non-profit organization has awarded scholarships to three deserving Hudson High School seniors. The winning students each submitted essays in English and German describing how they have promoted the German culture and language in our community and how they will embrace learning the language as they continue with their university studies.

As part of the National German Honors Society, Kaitlyn Roegner has participated in the high school’s Octoberfest and shared the German culture in the school’s annual World Culture Day. She’s also volunteered at the Hudson Christkindlmarkt events hosted by Hudson-Landsberg Sister City. She plans to continue her German studies when she attends Duke University this fall. Kaitlyn received $1,000.

Madeline Leipertz has been involved with the Hudson Christkindlmarkt as both a volunteer and running her family’s import booth. Her route to learning the language was through a tutor that her family has used for many years. At the high school, she assisted German instructor, Richard Kiovsky, as a peer collaborator for his second-year students. She is considering minoring in German studies at Michigan State University. Madeline received $500.

Daniele Boyd has shared her love of the German language and culture with younger students to encourage them to join the Hudson program. She hopes to travel to Germany in a study abroad program when attends Kent State University. Daniele received $300.

Hudson-Landsberg Sister City was able to provide these scholarships as well as other educational opportunities to students in the community thanks to a grant provided by the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Visit Hudson-Landsberg Sister City at www.hudson-landsberg.com to find out more about programs or how you can become involved. To raise additional program funding, Hudson-Landsberg Sister City will be organizing a Biergarten for the summer and the Christkindlmarkt will be returning in December.