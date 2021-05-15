HHS Community First youth board making an impact

Kent Weeklies

Each year at Hudson High School, the Hudson Community First Youth Board organizes a fundraiser for the Orkeeswa School in Monduli, Tanzania.

The Orkeeswa School is driven to increase opportunities for women and support their education.

In the spring of 2021, the Youth Board’s fundraiser was the “Share the Love” event. This enabled HHS students to spread kindness to their peers through a card and treat, while also contributing to an important cause.

“Share the Love” raised a total of $2,000 toward the scholarship fund of Hudson’s two scholars, Upendo and Naomi. If anyone is interested in details or would like to donate, contact Hudson Community First Adviser, Marc Zustin at zustinm@hudson.k12.oh.us.