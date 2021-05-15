HCTV: Programs include talk with John Boehner, high school awards

The HHS Orchestras concert with annual Spring Awards program, conducted by Roberto Iriarte, is shown on HCTV this week.
The Hudson High School Bands and Wind Ensemble concert and annual awards program airs on HCTV this week.
Ross Binney, Chief Brand Officer for the Cleveland Orchestra, spoke to Hudson Rotary Club about the symphony and its upcoming live season at Blossom Music Center.

HCTV Program Schedule: May 17 - 23

  • Hudson Library & Historical Society virtually welcomed John Boehner, former Speaker of the US. House of Representatives, rep of Ohio, to talk about his new book "On the House: A Washington Memoir."
  • Hudson Rotary Club hosted Ross Binnie, Chief Brand Officer of The Cleveland Orchestra.
  • The May edition of Good Day in Hudson talks with HHS senior Yeji Kim about her interest in journalism as she moves into college. Host Frank also talks with City Council members Kate Schlademan and Nicole Kowalski about current major programs in Hudson as well as future activity in council. Tom Vince talks about life in Hudson 100 years ago. And Liz Murphy shares what’s happening in Hudson.
  • HHS Music Association presents the Awards Concerts by the Orchestras, Bands, and Jazz Bands.
  • City Club of Cleveland presents three forums: part of the Changing Climate Series, local leaders discuss tools available for governments, residents, utilities, and faith communities to equitably reduce carbon pollution; former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert S. Ford talks about the state of affairs in Syria; and, Unite Ohio: Building Connections for a Healthier Cleveland panel discussion.
  • Douglas Tallamy, author of "The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees," spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
  • The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse played Brecksville last week, airing on HCTV.
  • Forum 360 talks with Elec Simon, percussionist and entrepreneur, shares his story of perseverance to the Broadway stage and also the launch of his anti-bullying campaign in NE Ohio and beyond.
  • Friends of the Hudson Parks President Phil Mikita tells how the group was formed, various projects, and future plans for expanding use of the extensive Hudson Parks system, produced by Nick and Allyn.
  • The Herman Show features HCSD Superintendent Herman talking with Elizabeth Thomas, a seventh grader who started baking cupcakes during the pandemic and turned it into a successful business.
  • North of 60 welcomes Diane Johnson, President Summit County Humane Society, about adopting a pet.
  • HCTV Archives: A Common Bond: The Fascinating World of Insect and Plant Interactions by Judy Semroc of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, presented by Hudson Garden Club; Ben Franklin: A New Perspective by Thomas L. Vince, presented to St. Mary’s LAM; The History of Case Western Reserve University; WRA presents alum Andrew “Sandy” Meldrum, American journalist of Africa and human rights.

Monday, May 17

7 a.m. HHS Jazz Bands

8:30 a.m. WRA: Meldrum

9 a.m. HGC: Pollinators

10 a.m. CC: Unite Ohio

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon: Rotary: CLE Orchestra

1 p.m. HLHS: Doug Tallamy

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. HHS Bands concert

5 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Orchestra

7 p.m. Friends of Parks

7:30 p.m. The Herman Show

8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. CC: Climate Tools

11 p.m. History of CWRU

11:30 p.m. WRA Meldrum

Tuesday, May 18

7 a.m. Blue Lunch concert

9 a.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

10 a.m. HHS Orchestras

11 a.m. CC: Climate Tools

Noon HHS Jazz Bands

1:30 p.m. WRA: Meldrum

2 p.m. HGC: Pollinators

3 p.m. CC: Unite Ohio

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Pets

5:30 p.m. Douglas Tallamy

7 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards

9 p.m. HHS Orchestras

10 p.m. Friends of Parks

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Syria

Wednesday, May 19

7 a.m. Rotary: CLE Orchestra

8 a.m. HLHS: Doug Tallamy

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HHS Bands concert

Noon Blue Lunch concert

2 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

3 p.m. HHS Orchestras

4 p.m. CC: Climate Tools

5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Brecksville

6:30 p.m. The Herman Show

7 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Orchestra

11 p.m. CC: Unite Ohio

Thursday, May 20

7 a.m. Blue Lunch concert

9 a.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

10 a.m. HHS Orchestras

11 a.m. CC: Climate Tools

Noon HHS Jazz Bands

1:30 p.m. WRA: Meldrum

2 p.m. HGC: Pollinators

3 p.m. CC: Unite Ohio

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60: Pets

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Friends of Parks

7 p.m. HLHS Douglas Tallamy

8:30 p.m. HHS Jazz & Awards

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Climate Tools

Friday, May 21

7 a.m. HHS Jazz Bands

8:30 a.m. WRA: Meldrum

9 a.m. HGC: Pollinators

10 a.m. CC: Unite Ohio

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon: Rotary: CLE Orchestra

1 p.m. HLHS: Doug Tallamy

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. HHS Bands concert

5 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

6 p.m. The Herman Show

6:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Brecksville

8 p.m. HLHS John Boehner

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands

Saturday, May 22

7 a.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

8 a.m. HHS Orchestras & Awards

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HHS Bands & Awards

Noon. HLHS Douglas Tallamy

1:30 p.m. Forum 360

2 p.m. CC: Climate Tools

3 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin

4 p.m. Blue Lunch concert

6 p.m. Phun Phacts

6:30 p.m. The Herman Show

7 p.m. HHS Orchestras & Awards

8 p.m. HHS Jazz & Awards

9:30 p.m. CWRU History

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, May 23

7 a.m. CC: Syria

8 a.m. Friends of Parks

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. HGC: Pollinators

3 p.m. WRA: Sandy Meldrum

3:30 p.m. North of 60: Pets

4 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Orchestra

7 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands