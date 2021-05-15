HCTV: Programs include talk with John Boehner, high school awards
HCTV Program Schedule: May 17 - 23
- Hudson Library & Historical Society virtually welcomed John Boehner, former Speaker of the US. House of Representatives, rep of Ohio, to talk about his new book "On the House: A Washington Memoir."
- Hudson Rotary Club hosted Ross Binnie, Chief Brand Officer of The Cleveland Orchestra.
- The May edition of Good Day in Hudson talks with HHS senior Yeji Kim about her interest in journalism as she moves into college. Host Frank also talks with City Council members Kate Schlademan and Nicole Kowalski about current major programs in Hudson as well as future activity in council. Tom Vince talks about life in Hudson 100 years ago. And Liz Murphy shares what’s happening in Hudson.
- HHS Music Association presents the Awards Concerts by the Orchestras, Bands, and Jazz Bands.
- City Club of Cleveland presents three forums: part of the Changing Climate Series, local leaders discuss tools available for governments, residents, utilities, and faith communities to equitably reduce carbon pollution; former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert S. Ford talks about the state of affairs in Syria; and, Unite Ohio: Building Connections for a Healthier Cleveland panel discussion.
- Douglas Tallamy, author of "The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees," spoke virtually for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.
- The HUDLAX Girls Lacrosse played Brecksville last week, airing on HCTV.
- Forum 360 talks with Elec Simon, percussionist and entrepreneur, shares his story of perseverance to the Broadway stage and also the launch of his anti-bullying campaign in NE Ohio and beyond.
- Friends of the Hudson Parks President Phil Mikita tells how the group was formed, various projects, and future plans for expanding use of the extensive Hudson Parks system, produced by Nick and Allyn.
- The Herman Show features HCSD Superintendent Herman talking with Elizabeth Thomas, a seventh grader who started baking cupcakes during the pandemic and turned it into a successful business.
- North of 60 welcomes Diane Johnson, President Summit County Humane Society, about adopting a pet.
- HCTV Archives: A Common Bond: The Fascinating World of Insect and Plant Interactions by Judy Semroc of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, presented by Hudson Garden Club; Ben Franklin: A New Perspective by Thomas L. Vince, presented to St. Mary’s LAM; The History of Case Western Reserve University; WRA presents alum Andrew “Sandy” Meldrum, American journalist of Africa and human rights.
Monday, May 17
7 a.m. HHS Jazz Bands
8:30 a.m. WRA: Meldrum
9 a.m. HGC: Pollinators
10 a.m. CC: Unite Ohio
11 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon: Rotary: CLE Orchestra
1 p.m. HLHS: Doug Tallamy
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. HHS Bands concert
5 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Orchestra
7 p.m. Friends of Parks
7:30 p.m. The Herman Show
8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. CC: Climate Tools
11 p.m. History of CWRU
11:30 p.m. WRA Meldrum
Tuesday, May 18
7 a.m. Blue Lunch concert
9 a.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
10 a.m. HHS Orchestras
11 a.m. CC: Climate Tools
Noon HHS Jazz Bands
1:30 p.m. WRA: Meldrum
2 p.m. HGC: Pollinators
3 p.m. CC: Unite Ohio
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Pets
5:30 p.m. Douglas Tallamy
7 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards
9 p.m. HHS Orchestras
10 p.m. Friends of Parks
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. CC: Syria
Wednesday, May 19
7 a.m. Rotary: CLE Orchestra
8 a.m. HLHS: Doug Tallamy
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. HHS Bands concert
Noon Blue Lunch concert
2 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
3 p.m. HHS Orchestras
4 p.m. CC: Climate Tools
5 p.m. HUDLAX vs Brecksville
6:30 p.m. The Herman Show
7 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
8 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. Rotary: Orchestra
11 p.m. CC: Unite Ohio
Thursday, May 20
7 a.m. Blue Lunch concert
9 a.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
10 a.m. HHS Orchestras
11 a.m. CC: Climate Tools
Noon HHS Jazz Bands
1:30 p.m. WRA: Meldrum
2 p.m. HGC: Pollinators
3 p.m. CC: Unite Ohio
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60: Pets
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Friends of Parks
7 p.m. HLHS Douglas Tallamy
8:30 p.m. HHS Jazz & Awards
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. CC: Climate Tools
Friday, May 21
7 a.m. HHS Jazz Bands
8:30 a.m. WRA: Meldrum
9 a.m. HGC: Pollinators
10 a.m. CC: Unite Ohio
11 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon: Rotary: CLE Orchestra
1 p.m. HLHS: Doug Tallamy
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. HHS Bands concert
5 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
6 p.m. The Herman Show
6:30 p.m. HUDLAX vs Brecksville
8 p.m. HLHS John Boehner
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands
Saturday, May 22
7 a.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
8 a.m. HHS Orchestras & Awards
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HHS Bands & Awards
Noon. HLHS Douglas Tallamy
1:30 p.m. Forum 360
2 p.m. CC: Climate Tools
3 p.m. Vince: Ben Franklin
4 p.m. Blue Lunch concert
6 p.m. Phun Phacts
6:30 p.m. The Herman Show
7 p.m. HHS Orchestras & Awards
8 p.m. HHS Jazz & Awards
9:30 p.m. CWRU History
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, May 23
7 a.m. CC: Syria
8 a.m. Friends of Parks
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. HGC: Pollinators
3 p.m. WRA: Sandy Meldrum
3:30 p.m. North of 60: Pets
4 p.m. HLHS: John Boehner
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: CLE Orchestra
7 p.m. HHS Bands & Awards
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. HHS Jazz Bands