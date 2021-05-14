Relay For Life of Summit County: Calling All Survivors

Kent Weeklies

Calling all Survivors. It's getting closer to this year’s Relay For Life of Summit County. Relay For Life is about celebrating Survivors and now more than ever, Relay For Life wants to honor you. If you are a cancer survivor, go to the Relay website to register or call 1-800-227-2345 and register with Relay For Life of Summit County. On the Relay website you can register as a survivor, join a team, donate, purchase luminaria, or find details for our 2021 event. Visit www.relayforlife.org/summitoh

This year’s week of Relay will be kicking off with a Trivia Night on Monday, June 7. Tickets are available for $10 (general admission) or $15 (VIP) and include 10 rounds of trivia. We will be awarding the top three players with Amazon Giftcards ($100, 1st; $50, 2nd; $25, 3rd) For more information and to purchase tickets go to http://bit.ly/SummitRFLTrivia.

There will also be a Relay Raffle running the entire week. You will have the opportunity to view the baskets and other items, buy tickets and drop them in your virtual bag all through the online website. More information, including the link and instructions will be available on the event website and listed in the paper as the event gets closer. The week will end with a Virtual Relay via the event Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. on June 12 and followed by a luminaria drive-thru experience at Water Works Park.

Help continue to bring hope to those that need it most. Join your local Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Visit www.relayforlife.org/summitoh for more information about this virtual event or contact Ayla Zerbe, ACS Development Manager, at ayla.zerbe@cancer.org or 216-535-0440.