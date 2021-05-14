Rec Center to allow 13-year-olds to participate without adult present

Kent Weeklies

New Rec Center Age Policy starts June 1 – Beginning June 1, children ages 13 will be permitted to use the Recreation Center without an adult present. An adult must accompany their child member to reactivate a paused membership or purchase a new membership so they may sign updated paperwork. After that, the youth member may attend without an adult present. Ages 12 and under must still be accompanied by an adult.

Adult Coed Indoor Soccer League – Grab your friends and join our Thursday Night Coed Soccer League. This 8-game league for ages 30 and up plays indoors at the Recreation Center. Games are Thursday evenings beginning June 3. Cost is $460/team plus $10/team/game referee fee paid in cash on the field.

Summer Camp – Tallmadge Summer Camp is back at Lions Park! Summer camp is offered for ages 5-13 and includes swimming at Maca Pool, field trips and other planned, supervised activities. Summer camp will run from June 7-Aug. 13. Camp is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. daily. Before and after care is available as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6:30 p.m. Cost for camp is $65/week for residents and $75/week for non-residents. Before/After care is an additional fee of $75/week for residents and $90/week for non-residents. Payment for both before/after care and camp are due at time of registration. Payment may be made in full or parents can register for an electronic funds transfer from a checking or savings account (when registering for 4 or more weeks). Registration is going on now.

Silver Sneakers Virtual Coffee Talk- Join us for our next SilverSneakers Virtual Coffee Talk sponsored by Summa Health on Thursday, May 20, 10 a.m. The talk can be viewed through the Tallmadge Recreation Center’s Facebook Live. This month’s topic will be Stroke Awareness with special guest speaker Kim Szymczk.

Youth Tennis Lessons – Tallmadge Recreation Center and LaTuchie Tennis Center have teamed up to offer youth tennis lessons for ages 5-13. Each level uses age-appropriate drills and games to teach basic through intermediate skills. Lessons are held at the High School Tennis Courts (next to TRC) every Monday and Wednesday, June 7-24. Registration deadline is Tuesday, June 1.

Preschool T-ball League – Preschoolers age 3-5 will learn the fundamentals of t-ball indoors at the Recreation Center. The program is Sundays, June 13-July 25 (no class July 4). Children will play on a rotating schedule, either noon -1 p.m. or 1-2 p.m. each week. Cost is $70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register online or at the Rec by June 7.

2021-22 Before & After School Care Registration – Tallmadge Parks & Recreation Department is offering before and after school care at the Tallmadge Recreation Center for the 2021-22 school year. The program follows the Tallmadge City School calendar. Care will be available beginning at 6:30 a.m. before school and until 6:30 p.m. after school. Children will be transported to and from school by the Tallmadge City School bus. Morning and afternoon snacks are provided. Registration includes before AND after care. Cost is $75/child/week. Payment for the first semester is due in full or through EFT upon registration. Registration is underway at the Tallmadge Recreation Center.