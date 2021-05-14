Culinary Arts student receives $40,000 scholarship

Kent Weeklies

Drew Greenwald, a senior in the Culinary Arts Career-Technical Education program at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, was recently awarded a $40,000 scholarship from Sullivan University in Louisville, KY.

Greenwald, the son of Valerie Fiala and Greg Greenwald, both of Stow, already has a jump start on his culinary arts associate degree. He received credit for his classes in the Six District Educational Compact’s Culinary Arts program and has completed online classes through Sullivan University.

According to Greenwald, officials at Sullivan University were impressed with his test scores and the fact he is an Eagle Scout. “As it looks now, I will be able to get my associate’s degree with little or no debt,” he says.

“I want to focus on rustic, camp-style cooking.” Greenwald says. “I love the art of cooking but not baking.”

Greenwald credits the Culinary Arts CTE program with his career choice. “This program cemented the fact that this is what I wanted to do. It gave me the opportunity and space to grow.”