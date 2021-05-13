Falls schools recognized for student meal program

Kent Weeklies

The Cuyahoga Falls City School District (CFCSD) received recognition for the 2020-21 Breakfast & Beyond from the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge. The CFCSD is recognized for their innovative and collaborative approach to maximize participation in meal programs, ensuring all students have access to school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I look at the hard work it took to provide meals for our students, I think of the African proverb: It takes a village,” commented Chef Bill Bailey, Nutrition and Food Service supervisor. “This year, it took our Black Tiger Café food crew, custodians, teachers, aides, principals, secretaries, bus drivers, IT department, administrators, parents and the community to makes sure our students received meals – including breakfast, the most important meal of a student’s day.”

School districts that submitted a Breakfast & Beyond story, received a “Super Star” electronic medallion to place on their school website, menus, and other community focused communications. The medallion signifies their distinguished work in serving Breakfast & Beyond. A selection of these “Super Star” Breakfast & Beyond stories will be highlighted and shared on an ongoing basis (February thru May 2021) with all Ohio School Breakfast Challenge partners, Ohio education associations and their membership, and other education, health and child focused organizations.

The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge’s mission is to increase access and participation in the School Breakfast & School Meal Programs, ensuring Ohio students start each day ready to learn. The Ohio Department of Education, American Dairy Association Mideast, Children’s Hunger Alliance and Ohio School Nutrition Association are sponsors of the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge.

For more information about the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge, visit OhioSchoolBreakfastChallenge.com.