Friends of the Library: Book Shop has new items, BOGO sale

Marti Franks

Friends of the Twinsburg Public Library

There are lots of new stuff in the Book Shop.The BOGO only goes until May 14, so don't dawdle. Grab those bargains while they last..

Now that things are slowly becoming more normal, it is a great time to bring your gently used books. We are clearing shelves to make room.

Patrons pay for the highest priced item and the lower one is free. Things can be mixed such as a puzzle and a book, book and a DVD, adult book and a children's book, etc. The sale runs until Friday, May 14.

While taking advantage of our sale, check out the beautifully crafted items, too. We are now up to four days a week and a few mores shifts have been added.

We are looking for new products for consignments in the Shop. If interested, contact Karen at GDRKLR1@att.net.

Support the Friends of the Twinsburg Public Library by online shopping at smile.amazon.com AmazonSmile is the same Amazon but a small percentage of your purchase can be sent to the Friends. The more you spend the more we can do. Donations are appreciated so if you can just say keep the change. Those quarters add up.

Thinking about joining the Friends? Applications are available too and you can pay them right there as you pay for your books. We take cash or checks.

Our shop hours are:

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Drop off donations at the back door of the shop, next to the

recycle bin:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 to 7:30 p.m.