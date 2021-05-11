Friends of Aurora Memorial Library will hold first book sale in 14 months

Kent Weeklies

After a COVID-19 hiatus of 14 months, the Friends of Aurora Memorial Library are hosting a book sale in the lower level of Aurora Memorial Library, 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora.

The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21, 22, 24, 25, 26 and 28. Appointments are required and can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45a9a62aa2fec25-book or by accessing the link on the Facebook pages of the Aurora Memorial Library or the Portage County Library District.

Social distancing and mask requirements will be followed. The Friends of Aurora Memorial Library, a nonprofit group, supports Aurora Memorial Library. Proceeds from the sale will go toward library programs, events and children’s activities and augment purchases of new books and materials.