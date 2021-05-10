Library News: Practice ACT test, LEGO Club Challenge

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

ACT Strategy Session - Wednesday, May 12 7 – 8 p.m.

This online strategy session is packed with tips and tricks to help you crack the ACT. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/477213.

A parent's email is required.

ACT Virtual Practice Test - Saturday, May 15 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Try a full-length free practice ACT online today. After the practice test, you’ll receive a comprehensive score report detailing your strengths and weaknesses. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/477216.

Tween LEGO Club Challenge - Wednesday, May 19 4 – 5 p.m.

Kids in grades 4-6 are invited to participate through Zoom. Use a Library kit or your own blocks. Registration is required to get the login info. Visit twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7517108. Kits must be picked up by Tuesday, May 18th during business hours, or call 330-425-4268 x6 in advance if you'd prefer to pick up a kit at the Drive-Up Window.

ADULT SERVICES

Virtual Book Club - Monday, May 17 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Order your copy of “The Push” by Ashley Audrain. Then, register for the program so you may join the discussion.

"There is Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself": A Portrait of Eleanor Roosevelt

Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Learn about this First Lady's fascinating relationships and private life from Susan Cannavino. Registration is required to join the live meeting on Zoom.