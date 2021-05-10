Hudson Job Search: Navigating the compensation minefield in your job search

Submitted content

For many job seekers, the biggest challenge they face is addressing the “compensation questions” during the job search process. At the May 17 Hudson Job Search meeting, join speaker Mike Polovick to overcome the “Oh no, it’s the compensation question” asked by an interviewer.

Whether on an application, a phone screen, a recruiter’s call, or in the interview, how does a potential candidate answer one or both of the following questions without hurting their chance of success?

“What was your previous salary?”

“What level of compensation are you looking for?”

Fearful of selling themselves short or pricing themselves out of a job, candidates often freeze when faced with these questions.

Fear no more … job seekers should attend the upcoming session to gain insight into:

• A three-step approach that ensures their answers to the salary questions meet the employer’s needs as well as their own.

• How to respond to the salary questions during each phase of the selection process from application to interview.

• Special bonus: Proven effective ways of negotiating offers that move the compensation needle in the job seeker’s direction.

In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to practice their responses and receive worksheet templates that they can personalize for their own job search efforts.

Job seekers should not miss out on this practical, hands on session designed to enhance participants confidence and skills in dealing with the compensation phase of the job search process.

Michael Polovick retired Vice President of Human Resources for The Smithers Group, a multinational scientific testing and consulting company, will conduct the program.

Michael has more than 30 years of HR leadership experience with both privately held organizations and publicly traded Fortune 500 companies including Bridgestone, Pirelli, and Continental Tire. He has led the hiring process for thousands of employees including doing so for both startup’s as well as ongoing existing businesses.

Currently, Michael serves as a Board Member of the University of Akron Human Resources Advisory Committee, Vice President of Hudson Job Search, and Facilitator of the Department of Job and Family Services, Summit County Ohio Means Jobs Executive Networking Group. Since retiring he has focused much of his time on paying forward, especially to jobseekers looking to enhance their employment prospects.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday nights of every month and due to COVID-19 all meetings are currently on ZOOM. For more information on how to register for the meeting go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org