'Concrete and Cranes' VBS at Hudson United Methodist

Hudson United Methodist Church (2670 Hudson Aurora Road) will host an Outdoor Family Vacation Bible School “Concrete and Cranes” on Aug. 5, 12, and 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Families, grab your hard hats and tool belts for an outdoor, COVID-conscious Vacation Bible School, during which the church grounds will transform into a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes. Participants will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work will be faithful to carry it on to completion. They will make crafts, sing songs, play games, enjoy snacks, and participate in memorable Bible-learning activities.

Online registration opens May 17. This year’s VBS program is free.

For more information, contact directors Kerrie Book, Becca Gates, and Jackie Beam at VBSatHUMC@gmail.com.