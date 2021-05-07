Drachenberg boys celebrate Aurora library milestone

Kent Weeklies

Atlas and Apollo Drachenberg proudly hold the prize books they received for reaching the milestone of hearing 500 books before kindergarten in the Aurora Memorial Library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. Smiling behind the brothers is their mom, Rebecca Drachenberg, who has been keeping reading logs for the boys since they registered for the program in January.

Children who are signed up for this program receive reward stickers for every 100-book milestone reached, a free book at the 500-book milestone, and a free “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” T-shirt when they reach the goal of having heard 1,000 books. For more information or to sign up, stop in or contact the library at 330-562-6502. You can also visit www.portagelibrary.org for information on this, as well as other, library programs and services.

The Aurora Memorial Library is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.