Colonial Dames planning May 5 spring luncheon

The Ezekial Richardson Chapter Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century is planning on gathering for their spring luncheon on May 15 at the Venue Banquet Center, 10 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge at 11:30 a.m. Members and guests will order their meals from the Firehouse Grille & Pub menu. Lora Staats organized this event and reservations need to be made by May 8 by calling her at 234-813-9012.

Everyone is to bring an item for the Raffle. The money raised from the sale of tickets will help fund program and other expenses.

There will be a memorial service for Thelma Ralph Ola and Dianne Hall Allison. Thelma died on Nov. 7, 2019 and Dianne passed away Feb. 4, 2021.

New officers will be inducted for 2021-23. They are: President Megan Al Chebaina; Vice President Laura Erwin; Chaplain Michelle Jay; Recording Secretary Sharon Snowden; Corresponding Secretary Elizabeth Erwin; Treasurer Carol Jones; Registrar Jonna Nesbella; Historian Roberta Dodd and Parliamentarian Sharon Snowden.

Colonial Dames XVIIC is a national organization and is open to women 18 years and older who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies. Their purpose is to preserve records and historic sites, educate youth and preserve lineage and coats of arms of ancestors. This chapter welcomes new members. For information, call Registrar Snowden at 330-699-0361.