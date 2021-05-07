Case-Barlow Farm Spring Cleaning makes site ready for summer events

Kent Weeklies

Case-Barlow Farm is spruced up and ready to go for upcoming events in the newly renovated "Big Red" barn, thanks to the hard work of Case-Barlow Farm members and volunteers. Students from Hudson High School and Western Reserve Academy were on site April 24 to mulch, weed and trim the farm's 5 acres. Curt Van Blarcum, a new member of the farm's board, along with other adult volunteers, took charge of the grape vines and the many trees on the property.

On May 1, additional volunteers helped to clean and polish the barn, readying it for spring, summer and fall parties, fundraisers and weddings.

According to board of trustees member Linda Matty, "It takes a village to keep up the farm. Our members and volunteers really worked hard to make the farm and barn beautiful. Case-Barlow Farm is now ready for all events to begin."

In addition to the special events at the barn, Case-Barlow Farm will also host three Sunday Open Houses for families, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8. from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy the farm. Topics and activities for the open houses will be announced closer to the open house date.

Watch for the "farm sales" of home gown vegetables and produce from the newly built cart at the end of the driveway. 1931 Barlow Road, on Wednesday afternoons.

Case-Barlow Farm is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that is funded solely by the generosity of its members and donors. Case-Barlow Farm will connect people with history, arts, and culture.