Mohlenkamp recognized by Zonta Club of Hudson

Each year, Zonta Club of Hudson awards the Young Women in Public Affairs scholarships to women aged 16-19 who demonstrate volunteer leadership achievement and support Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

After reviewing this year’s applications, the Zonta Club of Hudson Scholarship Committee selected Kaitlin Mohlenkamp for a $1,500 award. Mohlenkamp attends Walsh Jesuit High School and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame in the Fall and is majoring in biological sciences with a minor in journalism.

Zonta Club of Hudson Scholarship Chair, Staci Landess stated, “Zonta International believes that young women are the key to women’s advancement in the field of public service. Ms. Mohlenkamp’s voluteerism, public service and strong commitment to helping others stood out.”