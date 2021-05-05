Rotary Club of Aurora sponsoring Memorial Day 50/50 fundraiser

Kent Weeklies

The Rotary Club of Aurora is sponsoring a Memorial Day 50/50 fundraiser, with money raised going to support local charities.

Tickets sales will end on at midnight May 30, and the drawing will be May 31. The cost is $25 per ticket, and a small credit card processing fee will be applied to the sale of each ticket and deducted from the total proceeds.

Contributions or gifts in cash or kind to the Rotary Club of Aurora Foundation are tax deductible as charitable contributions.

Among some local programs the club supports are Fill A Bag, Feed a Family, the 4-Way speech contest, Habitat for Humanity, Camp Sunshine, Make A Wish, Trinity Farms, Stuff A Bus, spring cleanup, students of the month, Moebius Nature Center, Aurora community services, fishing derby at Sunny Lake and scholarships for Aurora and Streetsboro high school students.

Internationally, the club support school supplies, Nicaragua Shoebox Project, Virgin Islands hurricane relief and polio eradication.

More information is available at aurorarotaryclub.org.

The Rotary Club of Aurora meets every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Currently, meetings are held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the normal on-site location is the Mason Jar on East Garfield Road.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to join the meetings. Email the club for a link to join the virtual meetings.