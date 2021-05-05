Parks and recreation pickleball program underway

Kent Weeklies

The Stow Parks and Recreation pickleball program is underway and open for registration. The Stow pickleball program is designed for active senior adult play only – 55+ years of age. Have you ever been curious as to what pickleball is? There are sessions for beginners with lessons available. If you are ready to play, there are sessions for intermediate-advanced level play.

The courts are located at Adell Durbin Park, 3300 Darrow Road. Courts will be first come, first served at all times except during scheduled programming. New nets on wheels will be available throughout the season at Adell Durbin Park for more maneuverability. Sessions are available Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The first sessions run through July 29 and the second sessions are Aug. 2-Oct. 28. To play in the organized program, register at stowohio.recdesk.com, in person at Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road, or by mail, checks made payable to City of Stow.

If you have questions or need assistance with registration, contact Stow Parks and Recreation at 330-689-5100, Monday- Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.