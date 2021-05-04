Aurora's Trey Tietz earns Ohio Pharmacists Association honor

Kent Weeklies

Trey Tietz of Aurora has received the Ohio Pharmacists Association 2021 Under 40 Award for leadership, excellence and vision in the practice of pharmacy.

Tietz is an ambulatory pharmacy manager for the Cleveland Clinic Euclid Avenue Pharmacy, the flagship outpatient pharmacy at Cleveland Clinic's main campus. Prior to becoming a Cleveland Clinic caregiver, Tietz served as the pharmacy manager at Klein's Pharmacy in Cuyahoga Falls.

Currently, Tietz is responsible for a team of 22 caregivers who provide pharmacy care through a variety of patient-centered services including compounding, bedside delivery, and interdisciplinary outpatient pharmacy care models. According to the OPA, Tietz and his team successfully implemented more than 200 initiatives and projects in 2020, including outpatient incorporation into the health system's electronic medical record, development of enterprise-wide compounding standardizations, and multiple process improvements that led to department recognition as the "Medication Safety" pharmacy of the year.

Tietz is also a member of OPA’s Compounding Special Interest Group and is involved with the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding on both a committee and task force. He has been actively engaged in the planning and coordination of multiple COVID-19 initiatives, including outpatient pharmacy services for Hope Hospital, implementation of SelfCheck COVID-19 swabbing kits, and staffing for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Tietz earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“We are pleased to recognize Trey Tietz who has exemplified leadership, excellence, and vision in his practice. He has been a valued member of the Association, and we look forward to his future contributions to the profession of pharmacy,” said Ernest Boyd, OPA Executive Director.

OPA, established in 1879, represents more than 4,000 pharmacists, pharmacy educators, and pharmacy students throughout the state.